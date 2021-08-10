NFTb (NFTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $221,614.00

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $221,614.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,299,848 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

