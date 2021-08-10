Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

