nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

