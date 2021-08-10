Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $12.17 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $555.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

