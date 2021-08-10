Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

