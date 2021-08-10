Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

