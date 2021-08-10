Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $13,799,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $10,959,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.