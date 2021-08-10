Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$75.99 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$47.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

