Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NAZ stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.