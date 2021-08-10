Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NAZ stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
