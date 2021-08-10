Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,922 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.