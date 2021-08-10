Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRLD stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

