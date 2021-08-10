Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $377,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

