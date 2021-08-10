Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

