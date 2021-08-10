Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $299.82 on Tuesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $325.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $639.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

