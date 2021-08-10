Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.90.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,608 shares of company stock worth $115,493 in the last 90 days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.