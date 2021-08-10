Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

