Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

