Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NMI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

