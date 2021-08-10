Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

