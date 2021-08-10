Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of JPT stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09.

