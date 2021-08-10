Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE NBB opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.13.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

