Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE NBB opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.13.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
