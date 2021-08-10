Nuvve (NVVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Nuvve Company Profile
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
