Nuvve (NVVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $233.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

