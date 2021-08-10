Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $86.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

