Oblong (OBLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OBLG opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Oblong has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

Several research analysts have commented on OBLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

