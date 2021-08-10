Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $818.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

