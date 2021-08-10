OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $11.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

