OKCash (OK) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $686,946.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,717.64 or 0.99985996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069451 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,488,896 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.