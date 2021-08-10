Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson Sells 1,500 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 33,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,324. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.