Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OMER stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 6,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities lifted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

