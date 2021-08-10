OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 2,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,272. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.