One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of One Stop Systems worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

OSS stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

