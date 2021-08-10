Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

