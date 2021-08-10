Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with record revenues driven by solid order trends and remains well poised to continue this growth momentum in the second half of the year on multiple secular drivers. It is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions supported by dynamic business fundamentals. A solid product portfolio and an expanding customer base are considered to be key long-term growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation. However, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. Slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan. Intense competition in the global market and high concentration risks are other concerns.”

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.