Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $826.73 million and $154.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00307860 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

