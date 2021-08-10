Opacity Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 2% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $192,110.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00839143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00106842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00041457 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.