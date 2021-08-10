Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$72.50 at TD Securities

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$72.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTEX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$65.90 on Friday. Open Text has a one year low of C$47.95 and a one year high of C$66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.73.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

