Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.