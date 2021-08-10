OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.05 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

