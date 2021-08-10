Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0892 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $198.94 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

