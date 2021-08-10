Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,406 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.