Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $11,712,767 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

