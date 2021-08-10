Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

