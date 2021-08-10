Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 108,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

