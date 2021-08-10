Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,931 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,426,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

