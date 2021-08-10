Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 728 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE opened at $262.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.88.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

