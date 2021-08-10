Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of SF opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

