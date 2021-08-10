Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,465 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CROX opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

