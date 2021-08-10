Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,754. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.