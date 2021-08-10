Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

